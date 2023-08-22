IU students, teachers stage demonstration demanding investigation into Nowrin's death

A group of students and teachers under the banner of Islamic University Debating Society formed a human chain in front of Mrittunjoyee Mujib Mural adjacent to the university's main entrance around 11:30am on Tuesday (22 August). Photo: UNB

The students and teachers of the Islamic University staged a demonstration on campus in Kushtia on Tuesday demanding proper investigation into the 'mysterious death' of the university's debating society president Nowrin Nusrat.

They formed a human chain under the banner of Islamic University Debating Society in front of Mrittunjoyee Mujib Mural adjacent to the university's main entrance around 11:30am.

Over 50 students from different departments of the university took part in the human chain to press home their demand.

Addressing the human chain, the speakers said Nowrin Nusrat was a student of the university who used to take part in different awareness programmes, including campaigns to prevent suicide.

The speakers urged the university administration and the law enforcement agencies to investigate Nusrat's unusual death and give exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Among others, IU progressive alliance Shapla Forum general secretary Professor M Mahbubar Rahman, IUDS adviser Professor Dr Mamunur Rahman, IU English department associate Professor Sazzad Zahid, IUDS moderator and the chairman of Law and Land Management department Shahida Akhtar and IUDS general secretary Nazmus Sakib were present in the human chain.

Nowrin Nusrat, a student of IU Law and Land Management department under 2017-18 academic session and president of Islamic University Debating Society, got married to Ibrahim Khalil on July 21.

Nowrin and her husband started to live in a rented house at Savar in Dhaka.

On 8 August, she locked into an altercation with her husband and at one stage she jumped off the 6th floor of the house and received critical injuries, according to her family.

Later, local people rescued Nusrat and took her to a clinic where the attending doctors declared her dead.