IU students stage demo demanding president’s resignation, ban on Chhatra League

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:39 pm

Related News

IU students stage demo demanding president’s resignation, ban on Chhatra League

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:39 pm
Hundreds of students gathered in the university premises and staged a protest march, circling the campus on Tuesday (22 October). Photo: TBS
Hundreds of students gathered in the university premises and staged a protest march, circling the campus on Tuesday (22 October). Photo: TBS

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Islamic University (IU) has staged demonstrations demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Sahabuddin and a ban on the Chhatra League. 

Hundreds of students gathered in the university premises and staged a protest march, circling the campus on Tuesday (22 October). Later they held a rally in front of the administration building.

Speakers at the rally condemned President Sahabuddin, accusing him of being a "hired companion" of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They expressed confusion over his conflicting statements regarding the Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The protesters demanded the president's immediate removal.

Students also denounced the Chhatra League, accusing them of carrying out terrorist activities for over the past 15 years. They emphasised the need to ensure student safety and prevent further violence by banning the student wing of Awami League.

The protests come following media reports on President Shahabuddin's recent remark that he has no documentary proof of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, who hastily fled and took refuge in India in the face of the student-led mass uprising on 5 August.

"I have heard that she has resigned. However, I do not have any documentary proof. Despite trying hard, I couldn't obtain it," Shahabuddin told Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, who met the president to learn about the resignation letter.

Education

Islamic University / President Mohammed Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

14m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

24m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos