IU students stage demo demanding president’s resignation, ban on Chhatra League

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Islamic University (IU) has staged demonstrations demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Sahabuddin and a ban on the Chhatra League.

Hundreds of students gathered in the university premises and staged a protest march, circling the campus on Tuesday (22 October). Later they held a rally in front of the administration building.

Speakers at the rally condemned President Sahabuddin, accusing him of being a "hired companion" of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They expressed confusion over his conflicting statements regarding the Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The protesters demanded the president's immediate removal.

Students also denounced the Chhatra League, accusing them of carrying out terrorist activities for over the past 15 years. They emphasised the need to ensure student safety and prevent further violence by banning the student wing of Awami League.

The protests come following media reports on President Shahabuddin's recent remark that he has no documentary proof of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, who hastily fled and took refuge in India in the face of the student-led mass uprising on 5 August.

"I have heard that she has resigned. However, I do not have any documentary proof. Despite trying hard, I couldn't obtain it," Shahabuddin told Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, who met the president to learn about the resignation letter.