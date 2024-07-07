IU students block Kushtia-Khulna highway for 2.5hrs to enforce ‘Bangla Blockade’

As part of nationwide “Bangla Blockade” programme announced by the anti-quota protesters, the students of Islamic University blocked Kushtia-Khulna highway on Sunday (7 July). Photo: AJ Sujon/TBS

The anti-quota protesters of Islamic University have blocked Kushtia-Khulna highway for around 2.5 hours as part of the pre-announced nationwide "Bangla Blockade" programme this afternoon (7 July).

The protesting students gathered in front of the university's Mrityunjai Mujib mural around 11:00am. Later, they brought out a procession and marched through key roads of the university.

Around 11:30am, the students blocked Kushtia-Khulna highway adjacent to the main entrance of the university and left the highway around 2:00pm.

During the protest, they chanted various anti-quota slogans.

At the programme, the protesters announced their intention to continue their movement until their demands are met.

Photo: AJ Sujon/TBS

The protesting students were also seen playing football on the highway during the blockade.

Today, the anti-quota protests intensified as demonstrating students launched a nationwide blockade program named "Bangla Blockade".

Under the Bangla Blockade programme, students across the country joining the movement blocked major highways and roads near all educational institutions this afternoon.