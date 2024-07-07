IU students block Kushtia-Khulna highway for 2.5hrs to enforce ‘Bangla Blockade’
The anti-quota protesters of Islamic University have blocked Kushtia-Khulna highway for around 2.5 hours as part of the pre-announced nationwide "Bangla Blockade" programme this afternoon (7 July).
The protesting students gathered in front of the university's Mrityunjai Mujib mural around 11:00am. Later, they brought out a procession and marched through key roads of the university.
Around 11:30am, the students blocked Kushtia-Khulna highway adjacent to the main entrance of the university and left the highway around 2:00pm.
During the protest, they chanted various anti-quota slogans.
At the programme, the protesters announced their intention to continue their movement until their demands are met.
The protesting students were also seen playing football on the highway during the blockade.
Today, the anti-quota protests intensified as demonstrating students launched a nationwide blockade program named "Bangla Blockade".
Under the Bangla Blockade programme, students across the country joining the movement blocked major highways and roads near all educational institutions this afternoon.