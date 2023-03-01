IU student torture: Chhatra League expels 5 members

The Bangladesh Chhatra League has expelled five students of Islamic University from their positions in the organisation for their involvement in the torture of first year student Fulpori Khatun.

In a notice published on Wednesday it was said that they are being removed from their posts due to their involvement in anti-party, anti discipline, and criminal activities.

The students who were expelled from Chhatra League are – the party's Islamic University unit's vice president Sanjida Chowdhury Antora, members Tabassum Islam (Finance and Banking department), Halima Khatun Urmi (of Fine Arts Department), Ishrat Jahan Mim (of Law Department), and Moyabia Jahan (of Finance and Banking department).

On 11 February this year, Fulpori Khatun, a residential student of the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, was subjected to physical torture from 11:30pm to 3:00am. The victim made a complaint about the torture the next day.

Islamic University Chhatra League Vice-President Sanjida Chowdhury Antara and six others were found guilty in the probe report the Kushtia deputy commissioner-led committee prepared after its investigation of the incident.

A separate probe by the university authorities also found that Fulpori was tortured by a group of university students while Sanjida Chowdhury was in the lead. Halima Akther Urmi, Israt Jahan Mim, and Tabassum Islam and Moyabiara were others in the group.