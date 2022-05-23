It's a rumour, no Monkeypox patient detected at BSMMU: VC

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 08:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed has ruled out the rumour that a Monkeypox patient was admitted to the hospital.

"No Monkeypox patient has been detected in the hospital. I heard it was spread across Facebook that a Monkeypox patient has been found in BSMMU. It is actually a rumour," Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard Monday.

He announced that an awareness seminar about Monkeypox will be held at BSMMU on Thursday.

"There is nothing to panic about Monkeypox. If someone has a rash, fever or any other symptoms, they need to isolate themselves, so that even if they are infected, the infection does not spread," he added.

In a media release issued on Monday, BSMMU said rumours spread on social media about detecting a Monkeypox patient citing Noakhali's Senbag Upazila Health Complex Assistant Surgeon Dr Asif Wahid.  Dr Asif, a medical cadre of 39th BCS, is a resident of BSMMU Urology Department. 

Meanwhile, Dr Asif Wahid clarified that the post that is being shared on Facebook in his name, was not posted from his ID.

"I have nothing to do with this incident," Dr Asif wrote.

Monkeypox: Govt puts ports on alert 

Earlier on 22 May, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued an alert to all air and land ports across the country about the spread of Monkeypox in various countries of Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Chattogram Port, the civil surgeon of Sylhet and civil surgeons of districts with international ports have been asked to take necessary action in line with the alert.

As of 21 May, at least 92 Monkeypox virus cases have been confirmed in 12 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, warning that the infection is likely to spread to more nations even as it expands surveillance.

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

The 12 countries — the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden — are not endemic to the Monkeypox virus, meaning the virus is not typically found in these countries, unlike some countries in Central and West Africa.

The list of suspected cases includes patients who have had a rash and have recently been confirmed with cases of Monkeypox, who have travelled to countries where Monkeypox is prevalent, or who have had contact with someone who has had a similar rash or has been identified as a confirmed or suspected Monkeypox patient.

Suspect and symptomatic patients should be isolated at the nearest government hospitals or the Dhaka Infectious Diseases Hospital. The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) information should be informed.

