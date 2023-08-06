'It's no less than rebirth,' says Sitakunda lorry survivor

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 10:13 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dubai returnee Abu Bakkar, who along with his three family members narrowly escaped the horrific lorry collision in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday, said that he feels lucky to have survived the accident where anyone could have died.

"It's no less than rebirth, thanks to the Almighty," he told The Business Standard on Sunday.

"Cannot thank the Almighty enough for saving our family from the danger yesterday [Saturday]. The accident was so terrible that – I, my two daughters and father-in-law and the driver could have died. Everyone was at risk of death. But Allah saved us all. I think this survival is nothing less than rebirth," said Bakkar after his release from the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

On Saturday, Bakkar's daughters – Adiba, Adila and father-in-law Musa Ahammed received him at the Shah Amanat International Airport after his arrival. On their way back home, the four met with an accident in front of Faujdarhat Cadet College in Chattogram as a lorry overturned into their car around 11am.

All the four, along with the driver, were rescued from the wrecked car after nearly two hours, through the efforts of the highway police and locals.

Meanwhile, Bakkar, along with Adiba and Adila have returned to their Raipura residence in Fatikchhari upazila after undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Referring to physicians, Bakkar said that his father-in-law did not have any major injuries and would be released from hospital Monday [today]. 

Bakkar sustained injuries to his chest and neck, while Musa was injured in the leg and chest.

Abu Bakkar, who has been a Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai for 18 years, further describing the horror of the accident, said, "I did not understand what happened. After the accident, I saw the left side door of the car open. My daughter (Adiba) managed to get out. My left leg got stuck under the front seat. Little Adila was on my lap, between the thighs."

"I was very scared thinking about whether I would be able to get out of the car. Because if the roof of the car is flattened by one to two inches more, then it's over. The little girl stuck in my lap was crying," Bakkar added.

