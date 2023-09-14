It's just rumours, home minister says about media report on ADC Sanjida’s transfer

Bangladesh

UNB
14 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

It's just rumours, home minister says about media report on ADC Sanjida’s transfer

UNB
14 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:43 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday dismissed the media report about the possible transfer of  ADC Sanjida Afrin to Ranpur saying it is just rumours.

"No, it's just rumours," the home minister said in response to a question regarding the news of her transfer.

Earlier, ADC Harun Or Rashid of Ramna Zone was suspended and attached to Rangpur Range DIG office for allegedly beating up two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

News regarding the possible transfer of Sanjida Afrin, ADC of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and wife of President's APS Azizul Haque, to the Rangpur Police Training Centre (RPTC) has been widely circulated on social media.

ADC Harun now attached to Rangpur Range DIG Office

"We took immediate action against ADC Harun. He has been suspended, and a case will be filed against him, followed by a thorough investigation. This is a procedural step. We have already initiated the investigative process, and if a case is filed against him, further legal proceedings will commence accordingly," added the home minister.

In response to another query from reporters, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "As far as I know, the victims have not lodged a formal complaint yet. If a case is filed, investigation will begin."

My husband struck ADC Harun first: ADC Sanjida

Furthermore, given the gravity of this situation, there will be a departmental inquiry, and we will proceed in accordance with the outcomes of that process, he added.

Meanwhile, when questioned about whether the government or the Home Ministry feels embarrassed over the incident, the minister said, "People make mistakes. It is natural that those who make mistakes face consequences."

"No one is above the law. If an individual commits a crime, they must face the appropriate punishment," he added.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan / ADC Harun / ADC Sanjida

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

11h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

11h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

4h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

8h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

22h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

1d | TBS Stories