It's just rumours, home minister says about media report on ADC Sanjida’s transfer

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday dismissed the media report about the possible transfer of ADC Sanjida Afrin to Ranpur saying it is just rumours.

"No, it's just rumours," the home minister said in response to a question regarding the news of her transfer.

Earlier, ADC Harun Or Rashid of Ramna Zone was suspended and attached to Rangpur Range DIG office for allegedly beating up two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

News regarding the possible transfer of Sanjida Afrin, ADC of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and wife of President's APS Azizul Haque, to the Rangpur Police Training Centre (RPTC) has been widely circulated on social media.

"We took immediate action against ADC Harun. He has been suspended, and a case will be filed against him, followed by a thorough investigation. This is a procedural step. We have already initiated the investigative process, and if a case is filed against him, further legal proceedings will commence accordingly," added the home minister.

In response to another query from reporters, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "As far as I know, the victims have not lodged a formal complaint yet. If a case is filed, investigation will begin."

Furthermore, given the gravity of this situation, there will be a departmental inquiry, and we will proceed in accordance with the outcomes of that process, he added.

Meanwhile, when questioned about whether the government or the Home Ministry feels embarrassed over the incident, the minister said, "People make mistakes. It is natural that those who make mistakes face consequences."

"No one is above the law. If an individual commits a crime, they must face the appropriate punishment," he added.