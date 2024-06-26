It's impossible to buy cow worth crore, goat worth 15 lakh with legitimate income: AL leader Hanif

It is impossible to buy a cow worth crore and a goat worth 15 lakh with legitimate income, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said on Tuesday.

"Corruption is dimming the entire achievements of the government. Despite its zero-tolerance policy, the government couldn't curb or control corruption," Hanif, lawmaker from Kushtia-2, made the remarks while participating in the discussion on the proposed budget for 2024-25 at the parliament.

He said, this time two incidents have become talk of the country: "A cow was sold for Tk 1 crore. Who bought it and why? It couldn't be bought with legal means of income. Those who have illegal income can afford to buy this."

I don't think it is logical to pay 30% tax if I earn legally, while another person makes illegal, undisclosed income and makes it legal by paying 15% tax Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam

"A goat was bought at a cost of 15 lakhs. Who can do it? Those who have illegal income. Legitimate income can never throw money into the water (misuse). To control the market, corruption should be controlled first," Hanif added.

The Al leader said, the salaries of government employees has been increased on different occasions. Their facilities have been enhanced. "Still why corruption?"

"Anti-corruption laws have been made more flexible. They are allowed to retain their jobs with a nominal penalty," he said.

He mentioned that everyone first points fingers at the politicians when corruption comes up. Politicians are involved in corruption. It is known in the country.

"However, none of the MPs have executive power except the minister. How will they engage in corruption? Corruption takes place during carrying out the government development works and procurement. Where is the opportunity here for a politician (to commit corruption)?"

In 2018, he said that information came to the public administration that corruption charges were filed against one thousand officials. "There are thousands of Matiurs," he added, referring to the NBR official who was made OSD for alleged involvement in corruption.

Hanif said, if there is a criminal case against the politicians at the national level, there is no need to take permission to arrest them. But in case of similar cases against government officials, permission of higher officials is required to arrest them.

Hanif alleged that The Government Servants Act-2018 is encouraging officials and employees to commit corruption. Government staff will not be exempted from service if they are punished for less than 1 year which is not conducive to good governance.

Opposing the opportunity to whiten black money with 15% tax, Hanif said, "I don't think it is logical to pay 30% tax if I earn legally, while another person makes illegal, undisclosed income and makes it legal by paying 15% tax."