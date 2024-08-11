It's important that people feel India is a good friend of Bangladesh: Foreign Affairs Adviser

Bangladesh

UNB
11 August, 2024, 07:30 pm
11 August, 2024, 07:30 pm

Touhid Hossain. Illustration: TBS
Touhid Hossain. Illustration: TBS

It is important that people feel India is a good friend of Bangladesh as both countries have shared deep relations, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said today (11 August).

Speaking at the Secretariat, he also said the interim government will leave after holding a fair and neutral election.  

"Our key objective is to hold a fair and neutral election. Let's not speculate now," he said, without specifying the tenure of the government at this moment.

The foreign adviser said transparency and honesty will be ensured in each step.

Responding to a question, he said they believe in balanced relations. "It does not carry any meaning if someone thinks that this interim government is only looking in a certain direction. We want to keep smooth and good relations with all."

The adviser said people's expectations need to be fulfilled by making things transparent.

Hossain said there is positive support from the international partners, and "their concerns are our concerns."

On minority issues, the adviser said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will sit with all representatives of the minority communities soon.

He hoped the law and order situation would significantly improve within a week.

Asked whether the government will bring back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said this is an issue for the Law Ministry and they will act only if they receive any such request from the Law Ministry.

