Its beautiful, says visitor about Padma Bridge

Descending from the just inaugurated Padma Bridge, Sahabuddin was brimming with excitement.

"I am so happy. [They] have made it so beautiful," he told a journalist at the Mawa end of the bridge.

Sahaduddin was among the thousands of people who walked on the bridge ignoring restrictions soon after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the bridge around 1pm on Saturday.

Members of law enforcement agencies brought the situation under control with an effort of around an hour, at one point even resorting to baton charging to remove the crowd.

Few motorcycles and microbuses entered the bridge as the police presence at the entry point was relaxed around 1pm, said Padma Bridge North Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain.

Some entered the bridge by climbing over the wire fence, Alamgir added.