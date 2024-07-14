Italy, Germany, Greece and Romania to take 3,000 Bangladeshi workers: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud talks to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on 14 July. Photo: Courtesy

Four countries of the European Union – Italy, Germany, Greece and Romania – will take 3,000 workers from Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (14 July).

"Depending on the skills of these 3,000 workers, the EU ambassador to Bangladesh informed us about the possibility of hiring more workers in the future," Hasan told reporters after a farewell meeting with EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka this afternoon.

"We also discussed the continuation of reduced tariff and other benefits from the EU for our products till 2032, after Bangladesh's LDC graduation in 2026," the minister said.

BIMSTEC foreign ministers' retreat

The minister told reporters that climate change, healthcare, assistance in the energy security and increasing the use of green energy through hydropower generation in Nepal and Bhutan were discussed at the second retreat conference of foreign ministers of the BIMSTEC countries held on 11-12 July in New Delhi, India.

On the sidelines of the retreat, Hasan held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India and Myanmar.

"The issue of fixing the quota for the import of perishable goods came up in the discussion with the Indian foreign minister.

"Besides, Bangladesh's inclusion in BRICS, dispatch of technical team on Teesta, and India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Committee were discussed," Hasan said.

"Meanwhile, the foreign minister of Myanmar said they want to start the repatriation of Rohingya but that will be after the current situation in Rakhine becomes normal," he added.

Hasan said the next BIMSTEC Summit will be held in Thailand on 4 September where Bangladesh will take responsibility as the chair.

Quota reform movement

Regarding the quota reform movement, the minister said, "Quota is a pending matter in court. For that reason, the government cannot give any decision on it. Because it would be contempt of court. The matter should be resolved through the court."

Hasan, also joint general secretary of Awami League, said, "I don't think the current movement has any justification. The government has always been sympathetic towards the students. That is why the quota system was abolished. However, many problems have arisen in the wake of the cancellation as many cadres from many districts are not getting opportunities and the participation of girls has decreased."

Asked whether BNP is trying to take advantage of the movement, Hasan said, "The BNP always wants to destabilise the country. They do not have the power to do anything themselves; they sit on the shoulders of others. They are also trying to take advantage of the quota movement."