Italy agrees to take skilled workers from Bangladesh under bilateral arrangement

Italy has agreed to take skilled workers from Bangladesh under bilateral migration and mobility arrangement, particularly for Italian construction, shipbuilding and hospitality sectors.

This was revealed at the Political Consultations held on 7 June in Rome, reads a press release.

The Italian side expressed satisfaction that at present over 46% of workers under Flussi Decree are coming to Italy from Bangladesh for seasonal and non-seasonal work.

Bangladesh and Italy held the first-ever Political Consultations on 7 June at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Riccardo Guariglia led the respective side at the Consultations.

Before the Political Consultations, Foreign Secretary Momen and Secretary- General Guariglia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Bangladesh and Italy.

During the meeting, both the countries expressed keen desire to deepen the relations and further engage in multiple areas including trade and investment, technological intervention in Bangladesh's textile sector, cooperation in defence and security, ICT, agriculture, migration and mobility, etc. Both sides also agreed to contain illegal migration to Italy.

The Italian side appreciated Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingyas and assured continuation of humanitarian assistance for them and supporting their safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar. The Italian side also expressed their desire to work closely with Bangladesh as a partner in the Indo-Pacific within the scope of IORA.