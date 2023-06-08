Italy agrees to take skilled workers from Bangladesh under bilateral arrangement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:56 am

Related News

Italy agrees to take skilled workers from Bangladesh under bilateral arrangement

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:56 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Italy has agreed to take skilled workers from Bangladesh under bilateral migration and mobility arrangement, particularly for Italian construction, shipbuilding and hospitality sectors.

This was revealed at the Political Consultations held on 7 June in Rome, reads a press release.

The Italian side expressed satisfaction that at present over 46% of workers under Flussi Decree are coming to Italy from Bangladesh for seasonal and non-seasonal work.

Bangladesh and Italy held the first-ever Political Consultations on 7 June at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Riccardo Guariglia led the respective side at the Consultations.

Before the Political Consultations, Foreign Secretary Momen and Secretary- General Guariglia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Bangladesh and Italy.

During the meeting, both the countries expressed keen desire to deepen the relations and further engage in multiple areas including trade and investment, technological intervention in Bangladesh's textile sector, cooperation in defence and security, ICT, agriculture, migration and mobility, etc. Both sides also agreed to contain illegal migration to Italy.

The Italian side appreciated Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingyas and assured continuation of humanitarian assistance for them and supporting their safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar. The Italian side also expressed their desire to work closely with Bangladesh as a partner in the Indo-Pacific within the scope of IORA.

Top News

Italy / workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

21h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

1d | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

18m | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

18m | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

20h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection