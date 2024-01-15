Italian PM Giorgia Meloni congratulates Sheikh Hasina

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on being re-elected as prime minister of Bangladesh.

"On the occasion of your inauguration as prime minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, I would like to send you, on behalf of the Italian government, my congratulations on your prestigious assignment," Meloni wrote.

Given the long tradition of friendship between two countries, Sheikh Hasina said, "I will be glad to continue our constructive bilateral collaboration in areas such as textiles, immigration, security and energy transition, and to work together to help strengthen peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."