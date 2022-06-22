Italian envoy lauds Padma Bridge as new chapter for Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Describing Padma Bridge as the most challenging infrastructural project in the history of Bangladesh, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata recently said that it has opened a new chapter in the development history of the country.

"Padma Bridge is now a reality. It is the consequence of the country's development while economic growth here is pretty evident," he told journalists at his residence on Tuesday. 

He said, "It was a courageous decision to go ahead with the project with the vision to reach the country's development goals and turn into a fully developed country by 2041."

The Italian envoy expects that the completion of the Padma Bridge will give a boost to the country's GDP by connecting 21 south-western districts with the capital city.

Responding to a question, Ambassador Enrico Nunziata said he came to Bangladesh in 2019 and was amazed to see how the country grew in these three years.

"I saw real differences in just three years as I started travelling inside the country after the pandemic," he said adding, "I can just imagine what Bangladesh will become in the next 10 or 20 years."

At the time, Enrico Nunziata congratulated the government and the people of Bangladesh for being able to unlock the biggest development achievement.

Noting Bangladesh as one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia as per all the macroeconomic indicators, he hoped that the country will continue to be on the track of rapid development and tap their goals pertaining to building "Golden Bangla".

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata / Bangladesh-Italy / Padma Bridge

