Italian ambassador pays courtesy call on Expatriate Welfare minister Imran Ahmed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata paid a courtesy call on Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed at his office in the secretariat at 11 am on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Imran Ahmed said the government is committed to ensuring smooth, orderly and responsible migration, said a ministry press release.

Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirush Salehin was present at the occasion.

The minister said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking.

He further said that the government has taken various initiatives to discourage irregular migration through various campaigns and awareness programs as well as various activities to enable expatriates to go abroad legally by acquiring appropriate skills.

They also discussed issues related to the prevention of human trafficking, ensuring quality and legal labour migration, improving the skills of Bangladeshi workers, expanding Bangladesh's labour market to Italy and enhancing friendship between the two countries.

