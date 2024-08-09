It would not be right for Hasina to continue her stay in India: CA Dr Yunus

The interview, which Yunus gave before his return to Bangladesh, came amid reports that Sheikh Hasina's stay in India may be extended after her plan to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) and seek asylum there ran into a roadblock.

Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
It would not be right for Sheikh Hasina to continue her stay in India, Dr Muhammad Yunus told NDTV on Wednesday (7 August), a day before getting sworn in as the chief adviser of the newly formed interim government of Bangladesh.

The interview, which Yunus gave before his return to Bangladesh, came amid reports that Sheikh Hasina's stay in India may be extended after her plan to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) and seek asylum there ran into a roadblock.

However, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son, told The Times of India in an interview yesterday (9 August) that the former Bangladesh prime minister will return to her country when its new caretaker government decides to hold elections.

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

But he did not clear if she would contest in the elections.

"My mother would have retired from politics after the current term," Joy said.

