'It was seven of us but now Allah has taken Siam away'

The latest victim in Tuesday's Gulistan blast is 18-year-old Muhammad Siam who succumbed to injuries last night while undergoing treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The explosion that claimed 18 lives and injured over 120 has led the relatives of the missing people to throng the emergency department of DMCH since yesterday afternoon.

In the midst of hue and cry in the hospital corridor, six wailing young men were noticeable among the crowd of bereaved relatives. They are Siam's childhood friends mourning his sudden demise.

Their doleful cry for the childhood pal moved everyone around them to tears.

"I have no siblings myself. We were seven friends. Now Allah has taken one away from us," lamented Ratul, one of the six young men.

Siam, son of daily labourer Md Dulal Mia, quit his studies and took a job in a sanitary shop to support his family in South Keraniganj.

The sanitary shop, where Siam worked, was located on the ground floor of the five-storey building which was rocked by a deadly explosion on Tuesday afternoon. According to the fire service, the explosion took place in the sanitary shop and the remaining four floors were also impacted due to the blast.

Apart from work, Siam's all-time companion was his six old friends - Ratul, Yasin, Ibrahim, Akash, Shakib and Zubair. They grew up together sharing the happiness and sorrows of life.

Siam promised them to return early from work on Tuesday night so that they can attend the holy Shab-e-Barat prayer in a congregation like they do every year.

However, he was nowhere to be found since the blast. After an extensive search, Siam's lifeless body was discovered by his friends in the hospital morgue this morning.