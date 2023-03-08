'It was seven of us but now Allah has taken Siam away'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 01:40 pm

Related News

'It was seven of us but now Allah has taken Siam away'

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The latest victim in Tuesday's Gulistan blast is 18-year-old Muhammad Siam who succumbed to injuries last night while undergoing treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The explosion that claimed 18 lives and injured over 120 has led the relatives of the missing people to throng the emergency department of DMCH since yesterday afternoon.

In the midst of hue and cry in the hospital corridor, six wailing young men were noticeable among the crowd of bereaved relatives. They are Siam's childhood friends mourning his sudden demise.

Their doleful cry for the childhood pal moved everyone around them to tears.

"I have no siblings myself. We were seven friends. Now Allah has taken one away from us," lamented Ratul, one of the six young men.

Siam, son of daily labourer Md Dulal Mia, quit his studies and took a job in a sanitary shop to support his family in South Keraniganj.

The sanitary shop, where Siam worked, was located on the ground floor of the five-storey building which was rocked by a deadly explosion on Tuesday afternoon. According to the fire service, the explosion took place in the sanitary shop and the remaining four floors were also impacted due to the blast.

Apart from work, Siam's all-time companion was his six old friends - Ratul, Yasin, Ibrahim, Akash, Shakib and Zubair. They grew up together sharing the happiness and sorrows of life.

Siam promised them to return early from work on Tuesday night so that they can attend the holy Shab-e-Barat prayer in a congregation like they do every year.

However, he was nowhere to be found since the blast. After an extensive search, Siam's lifeless body was discovered by his friends in the hospital morgue this morning.

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year