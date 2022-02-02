It is possible to ensure food safety in less than 9 months: Food minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 01:15 pm

Related News

It is possible to ensure food safety in less than 9 months: Food minister

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
It is possible to ensure food safety in less than 9 months: Food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said that it is possible for the government, with the help of everyone, to ensure food safety in less than nine months.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest during an event marking the National Food Safety Day 2022 at Dhaka's Bangladesh Institute of Administration and Management (BIAM) Foundation auditorium on Wednesday. 

The minister said, "Since we were able to achieve independence in just nine months, if we work together, will also be able to ensure food safety for all in less than that period."
 

Top News

Bangladesh / National Food Safety Day / Food safety / Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

1h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

3h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

23h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

17h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

17h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

17h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'