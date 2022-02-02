It is possible to ensure food safety in less than 9 months: Food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said that it is possible for the government, with the help of everyone, to ensure food safety in less than nine months.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest during an event marking the National Food Safety Day 2022 at Dhaka's Bangladesh Institute of Administration and Management (BIAM) Foundation auditorium on Wednesday.

The minister said, "Since we were able to achieve independence in just nine months, if we work together, will also be able to ensure food safety for all in less than that period."

