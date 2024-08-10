‘It feels like the country is no longer mine’: Ethnic minority leader condemns attacks

A house belonging to an ethnic minority family in Ikra village of Chapainawabganj's Gomstapur upazila was torched on Wednesday (7 August). Photo: Collected

The houses of different ethnic minority communities including Santal, Oraon and Munda in the northern districts have reportedly been attacked, vandalised and looted following the fall of Awami League government.

The minority people in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Naogaon and Dinajpur are in a state of fear, with some residents fleeing their homes and hiding to protect their lives, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

Naren Pahan, general secretary of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad, said, "While 9 August is celebrated globally as the International Day of the World's Indigenous People, I couldn't participate in the celebrations this year. My family and I are in hiding due to grave security threats.

"The past few nights have been filled with terror. Houses of indigenous people have been attacked in various parts of the district. It feels like this country is no longer mine."

Naren, a resident of Patnitala upazila in Naogaon, told Prothom Alo over phone, "During this severe crisis, leaders must support and encourage ethnic minority groups. However, I am forced into hiding due to death threats."

Meanwhile, several people from various ethnic minority groups in Chapainawabganj reported spending sleepless nights due to the current climate of fear.

Prabhat Tudu, general secretary of the North Bengal Adivasi Forum and a High Court lawyer, said tribal communities in several districts, including Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Dinajpur, have been subjected to attacks and arson.

"Historically, ethnic and religious minorities have suffered during regime changes. We wholeheartedly support the students' anti-discrimination movement as we too are victims of discrimination. We believed that the movement's success would eradicate oppression and usher in a new era of equality. However, the current situation is deeply disappointing," he said.

"Continued attacks and looting risk tarnishing the movement's positive image. It must end promptly."