ISPR urges all not to be misled by rumours over Ashulia incident

The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Wednesday urged all not to be misguided by rumours being spread through social media over an incident at Savar's Ashulia.

In a press release, the ISPR, said "Aiming to protect the lives and property of all, when a patrol team from the Savar Cantonment reached near Ashulia Police Station, a misunderstanding erupted. Due to this, the deputy commander of the patrol team and an unidentified person were shot by police and some army personnel were injured."

"At one stage the patrol team rushed for the Savar Cantonment with the injured personnel and the police team from the Ashulia Police Station and adjacent areas fired bullets from the opposite direction with a hope to get help from the army. Later, the police were made unarmed after identification," said the release.

As the news spread, some agitated people gathered in front of Dendabor Military Check-post and demanded that the policemen be handed to them, it said.

However, the local people left the place immediately after getting assurance of legal action against the policemen.

"The incident was exaggerated through social media, which created confusion among the people," said the ISPR release.

It also requested not to believe the misleading and false information spread through various social media.