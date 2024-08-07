ISPR urges all not to be misled by rumours over Ashulia incident

Bangladesh

UNB
07 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:28 pm

Related News

ISPR urges all not to be misled by rumours over Ashulia incident

In a press release, the ISPR, said “Aiming to protect the lives and property of all, when a patrol team from the Savar Cantonment reached near Ashulia Police Station, a misunderstanding erupted. Due to this, the deputy commander of the patrol team and an unidentified person were shot by police and some army personnel were injured.”

UNB
07 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:28 pm
Logo of ISPR. Photo: Collected
Logo of ISPR. Photo: Collected

The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Wednesday urged all not to be misguided by rumours being spread through social media over an incident at Savar's Ashulia.

In a press release, the ISPR, said "Aiming to protect the lives and property of all, when a patrol team from the Savar Cantonment reached near Ashulia Police Station, a misunderstanding erupted. Due to this, the deputy commander of the patrol team and an unidentified person were shot by police and some army personnel were injured."

"At one stage the patrol team rushed for the Savar Cantonment with the injured personnel and the police team from the Ashulia Police Station and adjacent areas fired bullets from the opposite direction with a hope to get help from the army. Later, the police were made unarmed after identification," said the release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the news spread, some agitated people gathered in front of Dendabor Military Check-post and demanded that the policemen be handed  to them, it said.

However, the local people left the place immediately after getting assurance of legal action against the policemen.

"The incident was exaggerated through social media, which created confusion among the people," said the ISPR release.

It also requested not to believe the misleading and false information spread through various social media.

Top News

ISPR / Bangladesh / Ashulia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

6h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

16h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

4h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

4h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

5h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

5h | Videos