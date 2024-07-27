Isle of the dead: 39 from 3 Barishal districts killed in job quota flare-ups

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

At least 39 of those killed in the violence during the quota reform protest in Dhaka and Chattogram, most of them shot dead, are from three districts in the Barishal division – 10 from Barishal, 18 from Bhola, and 11 from Patuakhali, according to local public representatives and administrative sources.

TBS also spoke with the family members of the victims and local residents of the districts, where most of the victims have already been buried.

Most of these victims were found to be low-income people working in Dhaka in jobs such as day labourers, garment workers, hotel and restaurant workers, motor workshop employees, truck drivers, van drivers, and housemaids.

The victims also include public-private university and college students, journalists, businessmen, and BNP activists.

One of the victims was killed while en route to Dhaka airport to catch a flight to Saudi Arabia.

While the families of the victims are mourning their loss, they are also grappling with fear and uncertainty, as many have lost their primary sources of income.

Interviews with sources and the families of the victims revealed that most were not directly involved in the clashes but were caught in the violence while going to or from work or while working at their places of employment in conflict zones.

Most of these victims were killed in the capital in areas such as Jatrabari, Shonir Akhra, Rampura, Mohakhali, Uttara etc.

They were killed during the widespread violence that erupted across the country amid clashes between quota reform protesters, law enforcement agencies, and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League, which resulted in over 200 deaths.

Although no official death toll has been published yet, Biplob Kumar Sarkar, Joint Commissioner of Operations for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said they are working on verifying the figures. However, confirming all the details will take some time, he said.

An official from the Special Branch headquarters of Bangladesh Police, speaking on condition of anonymity, said officials from the District Special Branch are gathering information in the respective districts where the bodies of those killed in the violence have been buried.

Ten from Barishal

Two of the victims are from Babuganj Upazila in Barisal district: Faisal Ahmed Shanto (22), son of Zakir Hossain from Mohishadi village in Rahmatpur Union, and Abdullah Al Abir (22), son of Mizanur Rahman Bachchu from Khuddrakathi village in Baherchar union.

Faisal, management student at Chattogram Omargani MES College, was shot dead on 16 July in Chattogram. This was the first day of casualties during the clashes that erupted during the quota reform protests.

Abdullah, staff member at North South University in Dhaka, was shot dead in the capital on 19 July, the day the violence reached its peak across the country.

Two other victims hailed from Gournadi upazila in Barisal district. One of them, Imran Khalifa (32), employee of a private company and son of Nazrul Islam Khalifa from Kalna village, was shot dead in Dhaka's Khilgaon area on 17 July.

His father, Nazrul Islam, said Imran was shot while leaving home to go to the office.

The other victim, Jamal Sikder (37), son of Mohsin Sikder from Hosnabad village, was supposed to leave the country on a flight to Saudi Arabia on 20 July. He was shot dead in the Jatrabari, Shanir Akhra area while on his way to the airport, said his family members.

Shaon Khan (19), son of Zakir Khan from Panbaria village in Ulania union of Mehendiganj upazila, worked in a restaurant in Rampura, Dhaka. He was shot dead in the Rampura area on 19 July while returning to his restaurant after Jummah prayers.

Shahin (22), son of Md Hasan from Khonna Gobindpur village in Bara Jalia union, Hijla upazila, and Noman (23), son of Naeem Sardar from Char Debua village in Hijla Gourbadi union, were also shot dead on 19 July. Both were students in Dhaka. While Shahin was buried at his village home, Noman was buried in Dhaka.

Jasim Uddin (37), son of Abdul Mannan from Soliabakpur union in Banaripara upazila, worked at an automobile shop in Sector 7, Uttara, Dhaka. He died after being shot while at work on 19 July. Al Amin Roni (25), resident of Betal village in the same union, worked in a workshop in Dhaka's Mohakhali. Roni was shot dead in front of the workshop on the same day.

Chairman of Soliabakpur union Siddiqur Rahman said that they were buried in their respective homes on 21 July.

Rabiul Hasan (26) from Satibunia village in Bakerganj upazila of Barisal district was a mechanic at an electrical shop in Gendaria, Dhaka. He was shot and killed on his way to the shop in Shanir Akhra on 20 July.

A ward member from Bakerganj, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Rabiul's wife is pregnant and his family is very poor. His body was buried at his village home in Satibunia on 22 July.

An officer from the Barisal Police Superintendent's Office, who also requested anonymity, said nine of the deceased were buried in their respective homes in Barishal. "I heard that one was buried in Dhaka. We have no information about him," he added.

18 from Bhola

Eighteen of the victims were from four upazilas in Bhola district, including three from Bhola Sadar upazila.

According to the office of local public representatives and the District Superintendent of Police, these victims were killed in violence during quota reform protest at various locations in Dhaka and were buried in their respective village homes.

Among them, Imon Kazi (22), son of Nantu Kazi from Ward No-4 of Alinagar union; Shamim (25) from West Ilisha union; and Delwar Hossain (45) from Kachia union were shot dead on 19 July. Delwar Hossain was a day labourer, while the other two were students.

Additionally, Yasin (23), son of Lal Mia from Ward No-5 of Deula union in Borhanuddin upazila; Jamal Hossain (32), son of Abul Hossain from the same union; Liza, who worked as a housemaid in Dhaka, from Ward No-9 of Sachra Union; Md Sujan (30), son of Siraj from Ward No-3 of Sachra union; and Md Naim (21), son of Jony Matubbar from Boro Manika union, were also killed during the violence.

Five of the victims were from Lalmohon upazila in Bhola.

They are Abul Basar Shahabuddin (35), son of Khalilur Rahman from Kalma union; Aktar Hossain (30), son of Bajlur Rahman from the same union; Arif (25), son of Yusuf Ali from Lord Hardinge union; Maulana Mosleuddin (40), son of Hanif Howlader from West Char Umed union; and Habibur Rahman, son of Shafiqur Rahman from Dholi-Gournagar Union.

All of them were killed in the violence.

Additionally, the victims from Char Fashion Upazila include Md Siam (18), son of Shafikur Rahman from Osmanganj union; Md Sohag (27), son of Swapan from Hazariganj union; Monir Uddin (23), son of Zafar Mia from Rasulpur union; Md Hossen (25), son of Abu Yusuf from Nil Kamal union; and Md Hasnain (15), son of Alamgir Hossain from Nazrul Nagar union.

11 from 6 upazilas of Patuakhali

Eleven people from various upazilas in Patuakhali district were killed in the violence in Dhaka. The victims include five from Baufal upazila, two from Sadar upazila, one from Dumki upazila, one from Dashmina upazila, one from Galachipa upazila, and one from Rangabali upazila.

Among them was Hriday Chandra Tarua (23), a history student at Chattogram University and son of Ratan Chandra from Patuakhali town. He was shot dead on 19 July.

Md Jihad Molla (22), student at Kabi Nazrul Islam College, was shot dead in the Postgola area of Dhaka. He was the son of Md Nurul Amin Molla from Ward No 1 of Sadar union, Dashmina upazila.

Dhaka Times staff reporter Md Mehdi Hasan (31) was killed after being shot in the Jatrabari area. He was the son of Md Mosharof Hossain from North Hasnabad village, Dhulia union, Baufal upazila.

Van driver Jahangir Hossain (45) was killed in the clash in the Jatrabari area. He was the son of Md Moin Uddin Mridha from Dipasha village, Madanpura union, Baufal upazila.

Child laborer Md Amin (16) was shot and killed in the Daniya area of Dhaka. He was the son of Md Obaidul Kha from Bharipasha village, Keshabpur union, Baufal upazila.

Navin Talukder (28), joint convener of Baufal Upazila Jubo Dal, was killed in a clash in Paltan, Dhaka. He was the son of Md Fakhrul from Indrakul village, Suryamani union. In the same incident, Md Jihad (22), a Chhatra Dal worker, was also killed. He was the son of Md Kabir from Suryamani union in the same upazila.

Two businessmen from Patuakhali were shot dead in Dhaka. They are Md Shah-Jamal (26), son of Md Harun Bhuiyan from Khas Mahal village, Maudubi union, Rangabali upazila, and Md Milan (30), son of Md Hossain Howlader from Jhatra area, Dumki upazila.

Additionally, garment worker Md Atiqul Islam Rubel (34), son of Md Shah Alam from Panpatti union, Galachipa upazila, and truck driver Md Dulal (35), son of Md Sultan from Haktullah village, Badarpur union, Patuakhali Sadar upazila, also lost their lives in the violence.

The information has been confirmed by local public representatives and the office of the Superintendent of Police in the district.