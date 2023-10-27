Island Life: A tale of cultural exchange between Bangladesh and Maldives

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 04:58 pm

In a collaborative effort between the High Commission of the Republic of Maldives, HerStory Foundation, and CholPori, the enchanting children's book, "Island Life," was launched in Dhaka on Thursday, according to a press release.

The narrative traces the journey of a young girl from Urirchar, Bangladesh, as she embarks on an adventure to the Maldives.

Penned by Senjuti Shonima Nadi and Maeesha Wajid, with editing by Salzar Rahman and Katerina Don, the book endeavors to shed light on the unique environments of both nations while emphasizing the significance of preserving their natural heritage, lifestyles, and cultures.

High Commissioner of Maldives to Bangladesh, HE Shiruzimath Sameer, said, "This educational storybook is designed to impart knowledge about the distinctive landscapes of Maldives and Bangladesh through captivating illustrations, fostering an appreciation for our shared natural heritage."

Zareen Mahmud Hosein, the Founder of HerStory Foundation, echoed this sentiment, stating, " 'Island Life' represents a significant stride towards mutual understanding through cultural exchange between the two nations. It invites us to not only celebrate our commonalities but also acknowledge our shared concerns, particularly regarding climate change."

The book's illustrations were contributed by students from various esteemed institutions, including Friendship NGO schools, Bharateswari Homes, Baridhara Scholars' International School and College, Chittagong Grammar School (Dhaka), Little Jewels School, Sir John Wilson School, Sydney International School, Apple Tree International School, and St. Joseph Higher Secondary School.

These artistic expressions stemmed from a children's art competition held on 3 October 2022, under the theme 'Island Life,' adding a personal touch to this heartwarming tale of cross-cultural exploration.

