Bangladesh

Islamic parties hold demos at Baitul Mukarram condemning Israeli attack on Palestine

Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khilafat Majlis, Islami Oikya Jote, Jamaate Ulamae Islam and other like-minded Islamic parties brought out protest marches after the Jummah prayers on Friday (13 October)

Photo: TBS
Various Islamic parties held demonstrations at the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram today protesting the Israeli attack on Gaza.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khilafat Majlis, Islami Oikya Jote, Jamaate Ulamae Islam and other like-minded Islamic parties brought out protest marches after the Jummah prayers on Friday (13 October).

Photo: TBS
"At present, Netanyahu is playing the role of Hitler. Also, Britain, France and the West have taken the side of Israel. They are killing Palestinian civilian women and children. We strongly condemn this. We will continue this protest, struggle against Israel with all our strength," said Mishbaur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of a faction of the Islami Oikya Jote.

The parties urged the Bangladesh government to take a stand against Israel in the United Nations. They also called for boycotting Israeli products and proposed censuring and severing ties with countries that sided with Israel.

Photo: TBS
The march processions passed through Paltan, Nightingale intersection and Kakrail area.

Effigies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with Israeli flags were burned during the demonstrations.

 

 

