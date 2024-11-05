Islamic grand rally draws massive crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan

Thousands of Islamic leaders and their followers attend a massive rally at Dhaka's historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday, 5 November, 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Thousands of Islamic leaders and their followers have converged on Dhaka's historic Suhrawardy Udyan for a massive rally aimed at strengthening Islamic teachings and unity.

The event, which drew a huge number of madrasah teachers and students from across the country, started at 9am today (5 November) and is expected to end at around 1pm.

Organised by Ulama Mashayekh Bangladesh, the rally has brought together Islamic leaders and scholars from across the country to discuss various issues, including the ongoing debate within the Islamic community regarding the Tablighi Jamaat and its activities in the country.

Supporters of the late Maulana Zubair ul Hassan have organised this rally in opposition to Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi of Delhi, a prominent figure in the Tablighi Jamaat.

Speaking at the event, the Islamic leaders emphasised the importance of unity within the Muslim community and called for strict adherence to Islamic principles.

They demanded that Bishwa Ijtema will have to be held once, not in two phases. They also demanded that the Ijtema grounds and Kakrail Mosque be kept free from the influence of those who deviate from mainstream Islamic teachings, mainly the followers of Maulana Saad Al Kandhalvi.

The Bishwa Ijtema, one of the world's largest Muslim gatherings, will be held in two phases in 2025 like the previous years. The first phase will be held from 31 January to 2 February on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi, and the second phase will be held from 7 February to 9 February.

The speakers also said people never accept anything counterfeit and it is the government's responsibility to stop counterfeiting from happening. The counterfeit version of the Tablighi Jamaat cannot continue because it has enjoyed various benefits by colluding with the previous fascist government. They must be resisted as they are now hovering around the interim government.

Earlier, thousands of Tablighi Jamaat followers began gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan as early as dawn. By midday, the venue and surrounding areas – Dhaka University, TSC intersection, Doel Chattar, Shahbagh and Matsya Bhaban – were overflowing with attendees.

Meanwhile, the extra pressure of vehicles, mostly long-route buses that brought the attendees from various districts, caused severe gridlocks in surrounding areas of the venue since morning and led to severe disruptions throughout the city.