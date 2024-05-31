Islami Andolan Bangladesh stages protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 06:20 pm

The procession started from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and ended at Dainik Bangla intersection after parading through Purana Paltan, Bijoy Nagar, Kakrail, and Naya Paltan. Photo: TBS
Thousands of activists of Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) staged a mass procession today (31 May) after Jumma prayers in Dhaka, protesting against the Israeli attacks on Gaza and demanding a free Palestine. 

The procession started from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and ended at Dainik Bangla intersection after parading through Purana Paltan, Bijoy Nagar, Kakrail, and Naya Paltan.

During the procession, the leaders and activists chanted various slogans against Israel and displayed placards.

The procession was led by Islami Andolan Ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim. 

Before the procession, the IAB leaders and activists held a rally where speakers demanded an immediate end to Israel's killing spree.
 

