Islam doesn't permit killing of innocents in name of religion: PM Hasina tells Alem-Uleama

Bangladesh

UNB
13 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 03:04 pm

Sketch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Sketch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the country's alem-uleama to cooperate with her government to eradicate religious superstitions, terrorism and militancy so no one can misguide the children by wrong interpretation of Islam.

"I want your cooperation in eradicating religious, superstition, terrorism and militancy. We especially request you to keep watch so our children don't follow the wrong path," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the award-giving ceremony of the National Hifzul Quran Competition 2023 held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

She urged the Islamic scholars of the country to protect the dignity of Islam, the religion of peace.

She also urged the parents and guardians to watch where their children go and with whom they associate.

Hasina said Islam, the religion of peace, is getting a bad name because of the terrorism and militant activities of a few people all over the world.

"It is not acceptable to me that these terrorists will be known today by the name of Islam and the saddest thing is that a handful of people use our religion to carry out militant and terrorist activities," she said.

The PM said that she does not know who taught them that if anyone kills people, that person can go to heaven.

"This is not written anywhere in the Qur'an and the Prophet (PBUH) did not say it. In his farewell hajj speech, he told Muslims to show tolerance towards all religions. This is the essence of Islam," she said.

She said Allah is the only one who will be the supreme judge on Judgment day.

"Allah has not given anyone the responsibility of the final judgment. The Prophet (PBUH) did not tell anyone. So how can you go to heaven by killing innocent people? It is said that if you kill innocent people, you will go to hell," she said.

She said that committing suicide is a great sin in Islam. "It is said that if you commit suicide, you will not go to heaven."

Hasina called on everyone to keep young children and teenagers away from terrorism and militancy.

"They believe they are going to heaven by killing people in suicide attacks. They must be prevented from this path," she said.

Strongly condemning terrorism in the name of religion, she said terrorists use the cover of all religions.

"Terrorists are terrorists. They have no religion, they have no country. Terrorism is their religion," she stated.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan and Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamaddar also spoke at the programme.

PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh Quwami Madrasha Board director general Maulana Ubaidur Rahman Khan Nadvi and Maulana Salahuddin Nanopuri Maulana from Chattogram also spoke at the occasion.

Dweeni Seba Foundation chief patron M Abul Kalam Azad gave the vote of thanks.

Earlier, the PM distributed five awards among the five nationwide competition winners.

