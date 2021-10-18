Iskcon organises human chain, protest rally in Dinajpur

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) has organised a human chain and protest rally in Dinajpur against the attack, vandalism and killing in the Iskcon temple in Noakhali as well as other temples and puja mandaps in the country.

At the hour-long human chain and protest rally on the road in front of Dinajpur Press Club on Monday morning, Hindu leaders said the people of Bangladesh believe in non-communal consciousness and can never do such a vile thing as insulting a religion.

But at present, wails are heard in different parts of the country. You see incidents of vandalism in temples, puja mandaps and houses in the media. Those who have engaged in these can not be called human beings. They are vultures in disguise of human beings, they added.

The administration must take responsibility for this attack and has to answer why the country's religious harmony has been ruined. All religions must be respected. If anyone insults a religion, he must be brought to law. The government will have to compensate the victims, they demanded.

From Radhakrishna Mandir, its principal Bikrami Ram Das and secretary Madhurya Keshab Das; President of Mahanamayagya Dinajpur District Branch Gouro Chandra Shil, Vice Chairman of Chirirbandar union Jatish Chandra Roy, and celibate Krishno Das of Kaharol's Ramhatta Iskcon Temple addressed the rally.

Later in the afternoon, the leaders of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Dinajpur district branch rallied in protest against the attack and killing of Hindu worship pavilions, temples and houses in different parts of the country, instigating political unrest, instability and communal riots.