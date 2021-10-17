Iskcon demands speedy trial of temple attackers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:24 pm

Thousands of people from the Hindu community took part in the human chain and demonstration programme held in front of Chattogram Press Club in the port city on Sunday/TBS
Thousands of people from the Hindu community took part in the human chain and demonstration programme held in front of Chattogram Press Club in the port city on Sunday/TBS

The Chattogram divisional committee of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) has demanded a speedy trial of temple attackers who carried out communal violence in different parts of the country.

The organisation put forward its demand at a human chain and a demonstration programme held in front of Chattogram Press Club in the port city on Sunday. 

Speakers at the programme demanded trial of the temple attackers through the speedy trial tribunal, rebuilding of all damaged temples and properties under government arrangement and withdrawal of the administrative officers who remained silent in chaotic situations. 

Iskcon's Chattogram divisional Secretary Chinmoy Krishna Das Bramhochari presided over the programme.  Thousands of people from the Hindu community took part in the gathering. 

Later, a protest procession marched through the Cheragi intersection from Chattogram Press Club and ended it at the Anderkilla intersection.

Earlier on Saturday, the body of Pranto Chandra Das, 20, was recovered from a pond near the Chowmuhani Iskcon temple. Locals claimed Pranto was beaten to death during the attacks on Friday and was then thrown into the pond.

On Friday, an unconscious 42-year-old man named Jaitun Kumar Saha was rescued from the Chowmuhani market area who died later, this happened when a group of mullahs brought out a procession protesting the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla. 

The mob attacked several temples located around the market, carried out vandalism, and set fire to various establishments of the temples. They also vandalised some shops and business facilities in the market.

Some 30 locals, including law enforcers, were injured during the attacks.

