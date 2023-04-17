Ishwardi records season's highest temperature

Ishawardi overtook Chuadanga to become the country's hottest place on Monday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the temperature at 43 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi today.

"It is the highest temperature in the recent history of Bangladesh," BMD official Md Shaheenul Islam told the media.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga, having the highest temperature for the last two weeks, logged today's temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius.

Also, an intense temperature was recorded in Kumarkhali upazila of Khulna. The mercury levels hit 41.2 degrees Celsius in this southern area.

Besides, Dhaka recorded the temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius.