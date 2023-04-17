Ishwardi records season's highest temperature

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:10 pm

Related News

Ishwardi records season's highest temperature

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ishawardi overtook Chuadanga to become the country's hottest place on Monday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the temperature at 43 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi today.

"It is the highest temperature in the recent history of Bangladesh," BMD official Md Shaheenul Islam told the media.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga, having the highest temperature for the last two weeks, logged today's temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius.

Also, an intense temperature was recorded in Kumarkhali upazila of Khulna. The mercury levels hit 41.2 degrees Celsius in this southern area.

Besides, Dhaka recorded the temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius.

Top News

ishwardi / Temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

9h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

10h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

12h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

5h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

8h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

10h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

10h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan