Ishraque says motorcade attacked on the way to BNP’s Barishal rally

Bangladesh

UNB
05 November, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 10:50 am

Nine people were injured when the motorcade of Ishraque Hossain, member of BNP's foreign affairs committee, was attacked by miscreants on the way to the party's divisional rally venue in Barishal city this morning.

Ishraque, also BNP's Dhaka South City unit leader, was unhurt and reached the venue around 9 am. A number of vehicles were also vandalised during the attack, BNP activists said.

Ishraque said a group of miscreants attacked their motorcade when they reached Mahilara Bazar in Gouranadi upazila in the morning.

Nine activists and leaders of BNP, including Shahidul Haque, general secretary of No 38 Ward of Dhaka South City unit of BNP, and Mamun Bhuiya were injured in the attack.

Ishraque also said that they faced a number of obstructions on their way to Barishal.

BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said a group of Awami League and its associate bodies' activists, numbering 50-60, intercepted the vehicle carrying Ishtiaque Aziz Ulfat, president of Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, at Gouranadi Bus Stand in Barishal this morning. Later, they forced him to turn back to Dhaka, he said.

