Iron rod in chariot might have touched high voltage electric wire: Nesco engineer on Rath Jatra tragedy

The iron rod on the top of Rath (chariot) might have touched 11000-volt electric wire when the procession was moving towards Shib temple in Latifpur area, said Abdul Mannaf, executive engineer of selling and distribution department-1 of Northern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco).

Electrocution during Rathjatra [a Hindu religious festival] left five dead and around 40 injured in Bogura's Seujgari Amtola intersection yesterday.

A fire broke out after the iron rod placed on the top of the chariot came in contact with the live electric wire and around 50 people, most of them women, fell down on the road from the chariot, said witnesses.

Arup Ratan Sheel, a local journalist who participated in the Rathjatra, said, "Those who were involved in dragging the chariot by holding rope, were alerted by the president of Iskcon committee, Bogura, Kharjita Krishna Das about the high voltage electric wire over the road through loudspeaker. The sounds of the loudspeaker remained unheard due to the huge crowd there."

Nesco Executive Engineer Abdul Mannaf said as soon as they heard about the electrocution around 5:30pm they suspended the power supply in the area.

When asked why the power cables were left exposed over the road, the official explained that 11,000-volt electric cables are kept open across the country, not just in Bogura.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam said the local administration has provided Tk25,000 each to the family members of the deceased for cremation while necessary steps were taken for medical treatment of those injured in the incident.

Dr Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, said four people died at the hospital while 38 were undergoing treatment. Of them, two were receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Besides, one died at 250-bed Mohammad Ali Hospital while three people were undergoing treatment there.

A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

