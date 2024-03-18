Irish Minister Simon Coveney pays homage to Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi-32

Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney pays homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 on 18 March 2024. Photo: UNB
Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney pays homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 on 18 March 2024. Photo: UNB

Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32.

He placed a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait today (18 March) morning.

The Irish Minister observed a minute of silence in memory of all those martyred on 15 August 1975.

He also had a tour of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed the Visitor's Book.

The Irish Minister, who is on a two-day official visit, also met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (18 March).

Bangabandhu / ireland

