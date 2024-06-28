Irish Aid allocates €148,170 to plan international for cyclone Remal response in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Irish Aid allocates €148,170 to plan international for cyclone Remal response in Bangladesh

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Irish Aid has approved an allocation of €148,170 to support victims of Cyclone Remal in Bangladesh. The funds will be channeled through Plan International under the Acute Crisis Stream (ACS) of Ireland's Civil Society Partnership (ICSP).

Cyclone Remal struck Bangladesh on 26 May, impacting approximately 4.6 million people across coastal districts. Of them, 3.3 million people have been severely affected, with 173,866 homes either partially or fully destroyed. The affected communities are grappling with severe water shortages, food insecurity, power outages, and disrupted communication services.

The Irish Aid-funded project, set to be implemented by Plan International from 1 July to 1 November, 2024, will provide essential Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services to around 3,440 individuals from 800 households that have been completely destroyed in the Bhola and Barguna districts. The intervention aims to ensure access to safe drinking water, restore sanitation facilities, and distribute hygiene materials.

Irish Aid's commitment to global crises

Ireland's Civil Society Partnership for A Better World (ICSP) is a five-year funding initiative (2023-2027) designed to support Irish civil society organizations in delivering long-term development and humanitarian aid worldwide. The ICSP encompasses four funding streams: long-term development, chronic humanitarian crises, acute humanitarian crises, and global citizenship education. In 2024, approximately €100 million is allocated to ten Irish NGOs, including €9.9 million dedicated to climate finance.

Continued support for Bangladesh

Bangladesh has endured multiple humanitarian crises, including the Rohingya refugee influx. Since 2019, Ireland has provided €6.5 million to UNHCR for the Rohingya crisis, benefiting both refugees and local communities. In 2023, Concern Worldwide allocated €1,561,508 for resilience-building programs in Cox's Bazar, focusing on nutrition and disaster risk reduction. This commitment continues into 2024 with an increased allocation of €1,704,000.

Plan International Ireland, established in 2003, aligns its efforts with Ireland's foreign policy priorities, particularly in promoting gender equality, reducing humanitarian needs, and fostering good governance.

