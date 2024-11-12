Iranian envoy calls on Adviser Sakhawat 

Iranian Ambassador in Dhaka Mansour Chavoshi today (12 November) called on Shipping, Labour and Employment Adviser Brig General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain at his secretariat office.

The Iranian ambassador expressed his country's support and cooperation to the present interim government. There is a long friendly relation, religious and cultural similarities between the government of Iran and Bangladesh, the ambassador said, adding that the existing relations between the two countries are being consolidated gradually.

Iran has been importing jute and jute goods from Bangladesh while Bangladesh is importing natural liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Iran, the ambassador said, adding that the people of both the countries might be benefited by exploring existing facilities and prospects by re-enforcing the commercial relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the eagerness of Iran, the shipping adviser told the ambassador that Bangladesh is always running the movement of shipping maintaining the international standard of shipping navigation. Historically, there have been long-term commercial relations between the two countries, Brig Sakhawat said, adding that Bangladesh is a major partner of middle-east oriented business.

He said there is a vast scope of expansion of export and import between the two countries. The adviser also emphasized on enhancing inter-relations between the business communities of Iran and Bangladesh.

Senior Secretary to the Shipping Ministry Mohammad Yousuf and other senior officials of the ministry were present during the call on.