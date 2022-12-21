Iranian Deputy FM Iran Ali Bagheri Kani due Thursday

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday morning to discuss bilateral and other issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh.

Apart from his bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, the Iranian deputy foreign minister is likely to meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam during his brief stay in Dhaka.

In November, the Iranian deputy minister had said that the Foreign Office Consultation and meeting of the Joint Economic Commission should be held at a mutually convenient time to further strengthen relations in the field of trade, investment, economy, energy, chemical fertiliser and food security.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam briefed the Iranian side last month about the trade potential between Bangladesh and Iran and sought efforts for more visits of trade delegations.

The two countries also discussed details about mutual cooperation under IORA.