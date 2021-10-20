Iqbal Hossain kept the Holy Quran at Cumilla mandap: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 09:05 pm

Related News

Iqbal Hossain kept the Holy Quran at Cumilla mandap: Police

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Iqbal Hossain kept the Holy Quran at Cumilla mandap: Police

A man named Iqbal Hossain left the Holy Quran at the feet of the idol at Nanua Dighi puja mandap in Cumilla, claimed police.

Police identified the person scrutinising CCTV footage, reports Prothom Alo quoting Cumilla Superintendent of Police Faruque Ahmed.

"We are trying to arrest Iqbal Hossain, 35, son of Noor Ahmed Alam from Sujanagar area of Cumilla," said the police official, adding that the dramatic progress has been made in the investigation of multiple agencies of police.

"We have identified the main suspect. Details about him will be disclosed in a press briefing soon," the SP told The Business Standard. 

However, he denied to disclose the name when TBS reporter contacted him.

On 13 October around 7:30am, someone left the holy Quran at Nanua Dighi puja mandap under Cumilla Sadar Police Station. Centering the incident, zealots carried out provocative and distorted propaganda. They tried to vandalise the idol and threw bricks at the mandap. They also carried out attacks and set fire to several other mandaps in the district.

Attacks were carried out in several other districts in the country afterwards that left seven people dead. 

Top News

communal attacks / Cumilla mandap / Demeaning of the Quran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams