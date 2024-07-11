IPhone of Kerala student, who reached out to TBS, recovered from Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar

Muhammed Shahin Roshan, an MBBS student in India’s Kerala, lost his phone on 27 March this year. Photo: Courtesy

The iPhone 15 Pro Max of a Kerala student, who reached out to The Business Standard to help get back his stolen phone, has been recovered from Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area.

"Acting on a tip-off, with the assistance of Kamrangirchar Police Station, we raided a house in Lane-2 of Purba Rasulpur area on 3 July and recovered the lost iPhone of the Indian citizen," Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Lalbagh Zone told TBS today (11 July).

"The Kamrangirchar police also arrested two people In connection with the case," he added.

Photo: Courtesy

The arrestees have been identified as Md Shakib and his brother Md Shahin.

Muhammed Shahin Roshan, an MBBS student in India's Kerala, lost his phone in the Kerala city on 27 March this year.

After reading a TBS report on an Indian national getting back a lost iPhone from Bangladesh, Roshan reached out to this correspondent to help get back his stolen iPhone from Bangladesh.

On 2 July, TBS ran a report titled "Now Kerala student writes to TBS to help get back his stolen iPhone from Bangladesh."

Roshan today expressed gratitude to TBS and DMP authorities involved in the operation to get back his stolen phone.

"I'm overwhelmed that within 10 days of filing an official complaint, Bangladesh authorities could recover my phone. Without you people [TBS and DMP] it would not have happened," he said over the phone from Kerala.

However, the Indian student is yet to get back his phone due to some official procedures.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max of Roshan that was stolen from the India's Kerala. Photo: Courtesy

"I'm hopeful that the phone will be sent to me soon," he added.

During the drive in Kamrangirchar, led by the assistant commissioner, police also seized 207 smartphones, including stolen iPhones from India and neighbouring countries, 1 MacBook laptop, and Tk94,000 in cash for smuggling goods by dodging customs duties.

"They used to buy these stolen phones from people in various cities of India, especially Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, and bring them into the country illegally by dodging customs duties," the assistant commissioner said.

A case has been filed under the Special Powers Act with the Kamrangirchar Police Station.