IPhone of Kerala student, who reached out to TBS, recovered from Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar

Bangladesh

Zia Chowdhury
11 July, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

IPhone of Kerala student, who reached out to TBS, recovered from Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar

Zia Chowdhury
11 July, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:47 pm
Muhammed Shahin Roshan, an MBBS student in India’s Kerala, lost his phone on 27 March this year. Photo: Courtesy
Muhammed Shahin Roshan, an MBBS student in India’s Kerala, lost his phone on 27 March this year. Photo: Courtesy

The iPhone 15 Pro Max of a Kerala student, who reached out to The Business Standard to help get back his stolen phone, has been recovered from Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area.

"Acting on a tip-off, with the assistance of Kamrangirchar Police Station, we raided a house in Lane-2 of Purba Rasulpur area on 3 July and recovered the lost iPhone of the Indian citizen," Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Lalbagh Zone told TBS today (11 July).

"The Kamrangirchar police also arrested two people In connection with the case," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The arrestees have been identified as Md Shakib and his brother Md Shahin.

Muhammed Shahin Roshan, an MBBS student in India's Kerala, lost his phone in the Kerala city on 27 March this year.

After reading a TBS report on an Indian national getting back a lost iPhone from Bangladesh, Roshan reached out to this correspondent to help get back his stolen iPhone from Bangladesh.

On 2 July, TBS ran a report titled "Now Kerala student writes to TBS to help get back his stolen iPhone from Bangladesh."

Roshan today expressed gratitude to TBS and DMP authorities involved in the operation to get back his stolen phone.

"I'm overwhelmed that within 10 days of filing an official complaint, Bangladesh authorities could recover my phone. Without you people [TBS and DMP] it would not have happened," he said over the phone from Kerala.

However, the Indian student is yet to get back his phone due to some official procedures.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max of Roshan that was stolen from the India&#039;s Kerala. Photo: Courtesy
The iPhone 15 Pro Max of Roshan that was stolen from the India's Kerala. Photo: Courtesy

"I'm hopeful that the phone will be sent to me soon," he added.

During the drive in Kamrangirchar, led by the assistant commissioner, police also seized 207 smartphones, including stolen iPhones from India and neighbouring countries, 1 MacBook laptop, and Tk94,000 in cash for smuggling goods by dodging customs duties.

"They used to buy these stolen phones from people in various cities of India, especially Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, and bring them into the country illegally by dodging customs duties," the assistant commissioner said.

A case has been filed under the Special Powers Act with the Kamrangirchar Police Station.

Top News

Lost phone / India / TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

10h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

Now | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

2h | Videos