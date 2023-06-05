IPD for discarding 'development before environment' philosophy

The Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), an organisation of urban planners, has said it is essential to move away from "development before environment" philosophy and environmental goals must be placed at the heart of every development project.

The organisation's leaders demanded that effective steps must be taken to permanently ban the use of single-use plastic and polythene products in order to preserve the country's environment and biodiversity.

The organisation raised this demand on Monday in a press release on the occasion of World Environment Day.

It is noteworthy that Bangladesh was the first country in the world to announce the ban on polythene bag use. However, that initiative never properly materialised.

The IPD release said it is imperative to scrutinise the financially driven political motives as to why industries involved in producing these environmentally hazardous polybags — years after the ban — have not been shut down yet.

The IPD asserted that it would be impossible to attain the overall Environment Day goals and objectives if the ongoing spree of destroying greeneries, forests, reservoirs, waterbodies, and hills in the name of so-called development, is not curtailed.

The IPD hailed the recent initiatives taken to stop using plastic in government offices and 12 coastal areas.

However, the IPD believes the initiative should be extended to every office and every area across the country.

The sewerage system of the country fell flat due to plastic pollution, and the ecosystem is on the cusp of devastation, the institution said, adding that it is high time the cost incurred on account of these losses were measured and taken stock of.

IPD insisted that well-thought-out actions by the government can prevent not only plastic pollution but land, water, and air pollution as well.

Plastic pollution has engulfed even rural localities, hilly areas, and alluvial lands, the release said.

In view of this, the IPD recommended legislation and guidelines to control this pollution. Simultaneously, the production of alternatives to plastic products should be encouraged and accelerated.