IORA Council of Ministers meeting begins in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
24 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 11:18 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The 22nd meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association Council of Ministers (IORA-COM) began at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday morning.

With Bangladesh being the current IORA Chair, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is chairing the COM.

The foreign minister will brief the media about the outcome of the meeting in the afternoon.

Indian Ocean Rim Association is an inter-governmental organisation which was established on March 7, 1997.

There are 23 member states of IORA and 10 dialogue partners.

