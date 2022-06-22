Invitees of Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony 

Invitees of Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony 

The list of invitees includes political parties, cabinet members, members of parliament, politicians, experts, civil society representatives, government officials, journalists and foreign diplomats

Invitees of Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony 

The government has sent out invitations to local and foreign stakeholders to attend the grand opening of Padma Bridge. 

The list of invitees includes political parties, cabinet members, members of parliament, politicians, experts, civil society representatives, government officials, journalists and foreign diplomats. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bridges Division of Roads, Transport and Bridges Ministry handed over the first invitation letter to the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi. 

Bridges Division Deputy Secretary Dulal Chandra Sutradhar handed over the invitation letter on behalf of the government while AL Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan accepted it. 

Awami League Central Executive Committee leaders, as well as the presidents and general secretaries of the affiliated organisations, were invited. 

On Wednesday (22 June), seven BNP leaders were invited to the inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited Padma Bridge. 

However, the party declined the invitation later in the day. 

"BNP leaders and activists will not go at the invitation of those who kill people and want to drown prominent people," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a press conference rejecting the invitation. 

Among other invitees, Communist Party Bangladesh (CPB) General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said he had received the invitation but will not be able to attend the event as he is going to Sylhet to provide relief to the flood victims.

Ganosasthya Kendra Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was invited by the ministry as well, who told TBS that he would attend the inauguration ceremony slated for 25 June. 

"Although I requested that the event be made smaller and that the money should be spent to help the flood victims. Since I am a freedom fighter, I will go to this event," he told TBS. 

However, he noted that the government should have also invited heroic freedom fighters like Kader Siddiqui and Syed Mohammad Ibrahim to the opening ceremony.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) General Secretary Shirin Akter said they had received the invitation and would attend the function.

Bangladesh Welfare Party Chairman Major General (Retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Birpratik told TBS, "I have no regrets about not being invited to the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge."

"However, I think the construction of the Padma Bridge is a milestone for Bangladesh. I wish it to be inaugurated beautifully so that people can enjoy its benefits." 

An invitation letter was sent to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Dhaka office requesting its president to attend the ceremony.

However, a source in the ADB's country office told TBS that it is not possible for the president to visit in such a short notice hence the country office has been given the responsibility to take part in the event.

According to the bridge department, more than 2,000 invitations have already been distributed so far. 

The list of invitees also includes ambassadors of different countries stationed in Dhaka, heads of international organisations and the president of the World Bank.

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close on 10am on 25 June when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure. The move will change the fortunes of 19 districts in the south and southwest of the country.

