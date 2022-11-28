Invitation from India as G20 guest shows Bangladesh's economic importance: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:03 am

File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh getting an invitation from India as a G20 guest shows the growing importance of the country's economy, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

"We are grateful to India for inviting Bangladesh. And that also shows the growing importance of Bangladesh as one of the world's fastest-growing economies — already the 41st largest economy, which is going to be the 32nd largest by 2030," Md Shahriar Alam said during an interview with The Hindu.

The Indian government has invited only Bangladesh out of all of its neighbours,  as one of the 10 guest countries during its presidency of the G20 beginning on 1 December.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said ties are likely to strengthen between the two countries as a result of the invitation.

"Bangladesh would like to share its experience with other member states on climate change. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have identified poverty as the most common enemy. I think climate change and economic prosperity for our citizens are the priorities for us," he added.

When asked about the progress of the energy projects India and Bangladesh agreed to in September, he said: "The pipeline is one of them. The other major one is the Rooppur nuclear power plant that we are setting up with the help of the Russian technology and funding. India is funding under Line of Credit (LOC) the distribution, the transmission lines, alongside Bangladesh's own funding."

"The Adani electricity plant [in Jharkhand] is ready for integration on 16th December, and during this time of power shortage or energy shortages in the oil market, that will surely help. We are also working with India on proposals for renewable energy, bringing solar energy from the Indian grid," he added.

The full interview can be read here

