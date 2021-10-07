Investment in AI can fetch 10 times return: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 10:19 pm

Related News

Investment in AI can fetch 10 times return: Experts

The fourth industrial revolution may cut jobs in some cases, but it can also create numerous new jobs and pave the way for $1 trillion in revenue by 2030

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 10:19 pm
Representational image. picture: Collected
Representational image. picture: Collected

Investing in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector during the Fourth Industrial Revolution may fetch up to 10 times return, said the experts at a discussion programme.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution may cut jobs in some cases, but it can also create numerous jobs and pave the way for $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, said the ICT entrepreneurs and industrialists at the virtual discussion titled "Artificial intelligence and the Impact on Information Technology (IT) Service Sector in Bangladesh," organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Thursday.

At the event, Robi Axiata Chief Information Officer Dr Asif Naimur Rashid said, "A major revolution is taking place globally in various branches of technology, including IoT (Internet of Things) and blockchain, which are centered on AI. General investment brings a maximum 20-30% profit, while investment in AI can fetch up to 10 times profit."

"Bangladesh is still in its infancy in artificial intelligence, IoT, and blockchain technologies. The scope of using these technologies in various fields like traffic management, supply of goods, medicine, industry, banking, agriculture, education is still wide open. As a result, there are huge investment opportunities here," said Dr Asif, who is also the founding managing director of Red Digital. 

"In a real sense, we could not bring the Third Industrial Revolution's benefits to all. So our preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution is like that of a backward student in a class," said Khaledur Dewan, group chief operating officer at EB Solutions Limited.

He also said, "There is not much coordination in our curriculum about what kind of knowledge and skills are required in the industry. The education system also needs to be streamlined to deal with the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

"Information and communication technology should be included in the primary curriculum. Broadband internet should be provided at affordable prices all over the country. Government office files-documents need to be converted into digital documents. And new documents also have to be created, stored and distributed digitally," Khaledur said.

"Many jobs may vanish in the next 10 years due to technological changes. At the same time new employment opportunities may emerge. According to the PricewaterhouseCoopers, 80 crore jobs will go extinct across the world by 2030 due to automation technology. Naturally, countries with labor-intensive economies like ours will be in danger. So we have to focus on a knowledge-based economy from now on," said Manjur Mahmud, chief operating officer of DataSoft.

CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun, who moderated the programme, said, "We have to be prepared to take advantage of the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We can benefit from this sector by increasing human resource's efficiency, financial benefits and by creating policies."

"Digital platforms are playing an important role in entrepreneurship and consumer growth as well as job creation," she added.

Speakers participating in the discussion said the digital economy is developing constantly due to the availability of internet services. However, the use of computers in the country is still low as only 5.6% of the total population has computers, while 37.6% use the internet. They called for the government's initiative to increase this rate.

Top News

Artificial Intelligence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

13h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

13h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 