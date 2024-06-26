Investigation underway into cops' wealth, authentic info expected: IGP

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 05:29 pm

Related News

Investigation underway into cops' wealth, authentic info expected: IGP

Golam Saklain sent on compulsory retirement, he said

UNB
26 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 05:29 pm
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun addresses reporters at the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Lines on 26 June. Photo: UNB
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun addresses reporters at the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Lines on 26 June. Photo: UNB

An investigation into the wealth of police officials is underway, with authentic information expected to emerge, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said today (26 June).

He made the statement while addressing reporters at the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Lines this afternoon.

The IGP mentioned that a meeting was held between the Police Services Association and journalists to discuss recent media reports on the wealth of police officials and the police headquarters' response. "The issue will be resolved through discussion," he assured.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Regarding the Pori Moni issue, IGP Mamun said that Golam Saklain, former additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was sent on compulsory retirement after the allegations against him were confirmed.

He emphasised that Bangladesh Police adheres to a zero-tolerance policy towards any immoral activity.

Earlier in the day, the IGP laid the foundation stones for a four-story armoury building, a six-story multipurpose building, and an electrical substation. He also inaugurated the Boro Boyra Police Outpost and a multipurpose shed.

Following these events, IGP Mamun attended a meeting with police officials at the police commissioner's office, where the Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other officials were present.

Top News

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun / Golam Saklain / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

7h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

8h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

10m | Videos
South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

1h | Videos
'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

2h | Videos