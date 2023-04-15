Investigation started to know whether recent fires were sabotage: DMP Commissioner

The latest fire incidents in the capital are being investigated to see if there was any sabotage, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

He said this while briefing the media after visiting the fire sight at New Super Market.

Intelligence surveillance will be strengthened, and at the same time, intelligence personnel in white clothes will be stationed in front of the markets, he said.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at Dhaka's New Super Market — next to New Market around 5:40am. The first firefighting unit reached the spot around 5:43am and it was brought under control around 9:10am.

At least 19 people fell sick from the heavy smoke while firefighters were trying to douse the blaze.

A total of 28 firefighting units and teams of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force are still working to douse the fire.

Twelve Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) units are also working on the spot.