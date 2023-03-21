Investigate irregularities, punish audio scam perpetrators: CU teachers give ultimatum

The Chittagong University Teachers' Association has written to the vice-chancellor (VC) with a four-point demand, including investigation into the irregularities in the appointment of teachers and finding the people involved in the audio scam.

On Monday (20 March), President of the association Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui and General Secretary Abdul Haque wrote to the VC setting three days to meet the demands and warning of larger movement programmes if the deadline is missed.

The demands are: announcing the schedule for the election of teacher representatives of the remaining categories (Dean, Provost, Academic Council etc.); taking effective measures to punish those involved in audio scams related to recruitment trade; resolving the controversies arising out of issuing circulars without the recommendation of the departmental planning committee; and taking action regarding the various irregularities and inconsistencies, among others.

The letter said after taking charge, the VC did not elect representatives of various categories of teachers despite the obligation under the Chittagong University Act 1973.

The selection board meeting for the promotion of several teachers was also not called on time.

Furthermore, negative news was being published in the media about various irregularities and inconsistencies that are tarnishing the image of the university. This is creating a lot of anger among the teachers towards the current administration, the letter said.

A number of audio scandals have surfaced in the recruitment trade with allegations of widespread corruption and irregularities, particularly in the recruitment of teachers.

Through the audio scandal and related news, it became clear that some employees of the university, including the personal assistant of the vice-chancellor, were involved in fostering a corrupt recruitment practice.

The letter also states that the university authorities are disregarding the Chittagong University Act 1973 by not taking into account the various demands of the teachers' association.

Two audio clips of phone conversations concerning irregularities in the recruitment process at the Chittagong University (CU) were leaked last year, sparking public outcry.

According to the phone conversations, Manik Chandra Das, a lower division assistant in the university registrar's office, allegedly took Tk8.20 lakh from three job seekers.

Earlier this month, the CU proctor and assistant proctor, including 15 others, resigned from their administrative posts.

Three more teachers resigned soon after.

Explaining his resignation, Assistant Proctor Muhammad Yakub said, "I did not accept the new proctor of the university ideally as he is a supporter of BNP. It is heard that he was involved in the politics of Chhatra Dal. It is impossible for me to accept a person like him at the important posts, that's why I have resigned."