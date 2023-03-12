Investigate corruption allegations against Essential Drugs: HC to ACC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 01:07 pm

Related News

Investigate corruption allegations against Essential Drugs: HC to ACC

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 01:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the allegations of 32 irregularities during audit and Tk477 crore embezzlement against the only state owned medicine manufacturer Essential Drugs Company Limited.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the suo motu rule on Sunday taking cognizance of a news report of a national daily.

The ACC was given two months to file a probe report in this regard. Also, the court said, huge corruption was committed by the drug manufacturer and there was moral degradation as lesser than the recommended amount of raw materials were used during medicine production. 

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

According to the report of Manab Zamin, a government audit committee found many irregularities were observed in the operations of Essential Drugs including buying raw materials at a higher price than market price, showing less production of drugs than the procured raw materials, giving tender in violation of rules, recruitment on ad hoc basis without any circular and many more.

Top News

High Court / Anti-Corruption Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

3h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

3h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

3h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

15h | TBS Stories
Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

16h | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

16h | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 