Invest in Bangladesh to help it become developed country by 2041: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
11 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 01:14 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon global businessmen and investors to invest in Bangladesh to join hands in making a smooth journey of transforming Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.
 
"You people (world business community) come. Bangladesh is always ready to welcome you here---invest in Bangladesh thinking it as your country," she said while inaugurating a three-day "Bangladesh Business Summit 2023".

"We were able to make some progress the first time Awami League came to power in 1996. In the last 14 years, since we retained power for the second time in 2009, we succeeded in making the country one of the fastest-growing economies in the world," the premier said.

Calling Bangladesh a role model for development, Sheikh Hasina said the country, which once was known for its poverty, floods, droughts and natural disasters, is now the 35th largest economy in the world.

"I can claim that with everyone's cooperation, we were able to bring about massive changes in Bangladesh in just 14 years," the PM said.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) organised the summit at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital city to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the country's apex business body FBCCI.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Commerce Ministry and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) are partnering the summit with the FBCCI.
 

