Intruders enter into quota reform movement: DB chief

Bangladesh

If someone does not obey the order of the court, damage the lives and properties and blockade the roads, then the law enforcers will carry out the logical tasks to this end, he says

Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid. File Photo: Collected
Intruders have been entered into the quota movement to divert it towards different direction, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner and Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun Or Rashid said today (13 July).

Referring to giving instigation among the agitating students by others, he said, "If someone does not obey the order of the court, damage the lives and properties and blockade the roads, then the law enforcers will carry out the logical tasks to this end".

He was addressing a press conference at capital's DB Headquarters here.

Relying to a query, the DB chief said quota is prevailing not only in Bangladesh, but also in many countries.

"Some people, some students are protesting on the streets against the quota . . . The Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court has already given a stay order for one month on the quota system in government jobs," he mentioned.

Noting that the Supreme Court is the place of trust of all, Harun said everyone should follow the directives of the Honourable Court, but for several days the students did not go to their classes.

"On the contrary, the agitating students are disrupting the pedestrians' smooth movement and also went on violent on vehicles. A case has been filed with the police in this connection," he added.

The DB chief said if someone thinks that he or she would not obey the court or police, "Then what should we do? We will do according to our capacity of the country's existing law."

The DB chief also requested the agitating students to go back to classes and wait for the court's order.

