Intl' tourism fair ends with a huge response from travel lovers 

The 17th edition of the country's oldest international tourism fair 'Dhaka Travel Mart-2022' closed on Saturday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel with a huge response from travel lovers.

This year, the number of spot sales (booking) was four times higher than that of the last event in 2019.

"The spot sales this year were four times higher than that of the last event in 2019. It indicates that people are desperate to travel as they could not do it in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our fair could not be held at that time," said Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the travel magazine Bangladesh Monitor, also the organizer of the three-day-long fair.

Last time, the figure for spot sales (booking) stood at around Tk5 crore.

On the other hand, till Saturday afternoon, people booked various services like air tickets, hotels and resorts worth TK15 crore.



Some 50 stakeholders, representing national tourism bodies, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies and healthcare service providers from 14 countries participated in this year's edition of Dhaka Travel Mart.

The fair aimed at accelerating the recovery of the tourism industry from the pandemic shock.

Attractive prizes, including airline tickets to Maldives, Singapore, Kolkata and Cox's Bazar, were offered in the raffle draw.