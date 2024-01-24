Int'l Plastic Fair starts with 32% more company presence

This year’s fair has a 32% increase in company participation rate from last year’s.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurates the International Plastic Fair on Wednesday. Photo: Collected
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurates the International Plastic Fair on Wednesday. Photo: Collected

Industrialists must learn to produce new kinds of plastic goods and recycle used plastics for diversifying the country's exports on the road to becoming a developed economy, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said Wednesday while inaugurating the International Plastic Fair.

Recycling of plastic waste also helps boost the country's green credentials, the minister suggested.

This year's fair has a 32% increase in company participation rate from last year's, with 54 local plastic companies joining 600 foreign firms to make the event a success for the country's plastic sector. The four-day fair will continue till 27 January at the International Convention City, Bashundhara in the capital.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association has organised the fair jointly with Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co, Ltd. Apart from plastic-made products, melamine items, garments accessories and electric goods have also been displayed at the fair.

Some foreign companies have also brought different kinds of machines for plastic good production at the fair. Participating countries include India, China, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, US, UK, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Germany, Japan, Italy and more.

Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Samim Ahmed told The Business Standard that the target audiences of the fair are plastic producers and suppliers. Last year's fair saw deals worth several million dollars between different companies, and hopefully this year's dealmaking activity would surpass that mark, Shamim added.

World Bank's Senior Private Sector Specialist Hosna Ferdous Sumi said the country's plastic sector employs nearly 1.2 million people. Industry stakeholders should learn to use advanced machinery and technologies to diversify product portfolios and help the country stay competitive in the global market.

